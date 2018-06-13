Kroger Mid-Atlantic has announced it will exit the Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, market on or about Aug. 14, closing its 14 stores.

“After a thorough evaluation of the market for a significant time period, we have decided to close our stores in the highly competitive Raleigh-Durham market,” said Jerry Clontz, president of the Mid-Atlantic division of Kroger. “While we have had some success, we have not been able to grow our business the way we would like in this market.

“The retail environment is challenging and changing in Raleigh-Durham. Many retail analysts say the Raleigh-Durham market is overstored,” Clontz continued.

The closings will impact approximately 1,500 associates, more than half of which are part-time.

“We’ve been a part of the Raleigh-Durham market since 1989, and our associates have provided customers with top-notch service,” said Clontz. “Helping them through this transition is our number one priority. We’re making every effort to assist our associates in finding employment. We will offer job fairs and job placement services to associates. Our associates also have access to our employee assistance programs to help them manage through this process.”

Kroger is selling all 14 stores which are expected to close on Aug. 14. The company is currently under contract with Food Lion for one store, Crunch Fitness for one store, and Harris Teeter—a Kroger subsidiary—for eight stores.

“We are continuing discussions and exploring potential options for the remaining stores,” said Clontz.

The eight stores that Harris Teeter has agreed to acquire are located at:

202 W. NC Hwy 54, Durham

3457 Hillsborough Rd., Durham

5116 N. Roxboro Rd., Durham

1273 N.W. Maynard Rd., Cary

8345 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh

940 US Hwy 64, Apex

1802 North Point Dr., Durham

1371 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina.

“Kroger has a long tradition of operating in this area, as does Harris Teeter” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Our valued associates have proudly served these Raleigh-Durham communities for decades, so these store locations are especially attractive to us. We plan to invest in remodeling a number of these locations to better serve our shoppers in this growing and vibrant market.”

Crunch Fitness will acquire the store at 6300 Creedmoor Rd., Ste. 150, Raleigh. Food Lion will acquire the store at 7905 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh. The transactions remain subject to customary closing conditions.

“We are so excited to add this new location to our network of more than 160 stores serving the Raleigh area,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We’ve been the neighborhood friend that our customers can count on for more than 40 years in Raleigh. With the addition of this new store, we have an even greater opportunity to serve more customers—our neighbors—with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day with the caring, friendly service they expect from their local Food Lion.”

Food Lion says it will complete an extensive remodel of the store and expects it to reopen in early 2019.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic operates 108 additional stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

