Lunds & Byerlys Baker Wins IDDBA Cake Decorating Contest

Lindsay Anderson of Lunds & Byerlys in Minneapolis, Minnesota, took first place in the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s (IDDBA) 23rd Annual Cake Decorating Challenge.

The competition was part of IDDBA 18 which took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, from June 10-12. During the live three-day competition, contestants filled an eight-foot bakery case with cakes, two custom “300th Anniversary of New Orleans” themed cakes, and a tiered wedding cake.

Natasha Damm of Garden Home Market Place in Portland, Oregon, took second place, and Randy Stratton of Dillons in Wichita, Kansas took third.

This year’s judges were Dawn Sweezey, Rich Products Corp., and Dustin Humpherys, Weston Foods.

New this year was the Best Tasting Cake Award. Joshua John Russell from in2food judged this competition and presented the award to Natasha Damm on June 10.

Each day of the show, attendees voted for their favorite decorator. The winners of the People’s Choice Awards are: Randy Stratton (Sunday), Lindsay Anderson (Monday) and Natasha Damm (Tuesday).

“Congratulations to our three contestants who executed such an exciting event and thanks to our judges for their participation,” said IDDBA. Special thanks to John Gardner and Tina Steichen of DecoPac for their support and assistance with the competition.”

IDDBA is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese and supermarket foodservice industries.

