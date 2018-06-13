Bake’n Joy’s North Andover Plant Now Peanut-Free

Bake’n Joy Foods’ manufacturing facility in North Andover, Massachusetts, became peanut-free in May.

According to the company, approximately 1 percent of the U.S. population has a peanut allergy, and less than 21 percent of those who have a peanut allergy will outgrow it.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology reports that peanut allergy is the most prevalent and severe allergy among food-allergic children.

“With growing awareness around food allergies and anaphylaxis, as well as customer demand for peanut-free products, moving to a peanut-free facility makes good business sense. The transition allows us to safely serve a greater number of customers, and optimistically, many additional consumers,” said George Fregone, Bake’n Joy’s VP of marketing and business development.

The company will keep two peanut butter cookies in its product portfolio, but they will be made at a separate manufacturing facility.

Bake’n Joy Foods manufactures predeposited frozen muffins, cookies and loaf cakes, scoop and bake batters, mixes and bases, fully-baked coffee cakes and streusel toppings.

Family owned and operated since 1941, Bake’n Joy Food’s brands include Bake’n Joy Originals, PanFree, Ultra Moist, Homestyle, Country Muffin & Cake Co., Boston Coffee Cake and the new Kitchen Cupboard clean label products introduced in 2017.