Lucky’s Market intends to open in OakLeaf Station in southwest Jacksonville, its second area store after its December 2016 opening in Neptune Beach.

Landlord Sleiman Enterprises anticipates a December opening, according to a spokeswoman.

The city is reviewing a permit application for Lucky’s Market Operating Co. LLC of Colorado to build-out 30,000 square feet of space in OakLeaf at 8380 Merchants Way.

Lucky’s Market already is identified on a site plan by Sleiman Enterprises. It is leasing next to the 12-screen Epic Theatres.

No contractor is listed for the $1.5 million project for interior and exterior work on the 30,000-square-foot store…

Read more at jaxdailyrecord.com