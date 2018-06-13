Cumberland Farms Launches ‘Summer of SmartPay’ Sweepstakes

With gas prices recently rising by 50 cents and still climbing, according to AAA, Cumberland Farms has launched its Summer of SmartPay Sweepstakes as a way to help motorists save on gas and win prizes.

From June 1-Aug. 31, customers who pay with SmartPay Check-Link at the pump or in-store will automatically be entered to win a grand prize of free gasoline for one year. SmartPay users save 10 cents on every gallon of gasoline every day at any of the brand’s nearly 600 retail locations that offer gas across the Northeast and Florida.

During the promotion period, every gasoline purchase using SmartPay will count as one entry, and each in-store purchase using SmartPay will count as two entries.

At the end of each of the three months, Cumberland Farms will randomly select one grand prize winner who will win one year of free gasoline; 80 runners-up each will win a prize of 50 gallons of free gasoline.

“With so many families planning to hit the road this summer, we thought it would be fun to give SmartPay users a chance to win some free gas,” said David Heilbronner, director of brand strategy and advertising at Cumberland Farms. “We encourage our customers to enjoy the convenience of using SmartPay when shopping in-store in addition to saving 10 cents on every gallon of gas.”

In February, Cumberland Farms rolled out a revamped SmartPay app. In addition to saving users 10 cents on every gallon of gas, mobile app users enjoy benefits such as a free coffee or fountain beverage for every 50 gallons of gas purchased. Mobile app users also earn their way to free select in-store menu items, like pizza and breakfast sandwiches via clubs that reward users with a free menu item for every 10 items purchased. In addition, mobile app users receive bonus reward coupons for many other popular items.

SmartPay is available as a mobile app or payment card. The mobile app can be downloaded by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play. Accounts can be set up through the app or cumberlandfarms.com/smartpay. Payment cards are free and are available at any Cumberland Farms retail location.