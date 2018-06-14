Midwest Dairy To Host Inaugural Dairy Experience Forum In July

This July, Midwest Dairy will bring together dairy farmers, industry experts and partners at its inaugural Dairy Experience Forum to explore “why it’s more critical than ever to make a strong connection with consumers to keep the dairy industry moving forward.”

The forum’s theme is The Critical Connection: Engaging with Today’s Consumer to Build Dairy Demand. At the event, participants will receive tools and training to meet consumers where they are, understand their point of view and apply that information to help raise the demand for dairy. Programming will include:

A live focus group discussion with consumers about what they are looking for in dairy products and their decision-making processes.

Food industry leaders sharing strategic insights about how product innovators are working to meet and anticipate the needs of today’s consumers. They will discuss food policy and how it can affect consumers’ dairy experience.

Luncheon speaker and futurist Mike Lee highlighting how dramatically food production and shopping habits will change over the next 25 years and why it’s critical to be innovative in response to these changes.

A “Taste and Learn” sampling event where participants can taste-test some of the newest dairy products on the market.

Keynote speaker Josh Sundquist sharing his personal story to highlight how focusing on change and taking risks can lead to overall growth and success.

“The Dairy Experience Forum provides an opportunity to focus on the importance of listening to today’s consumers and connecting on shared values to drive demand for dairy and move the industry forward,” says Lucas Lentsch, CEO of Midwest Dairy. “It will be a unique experience for attendees to engage and listen, learning how to strengthen the critical connection between consumers and the dairy community.”

The forum will take place July 25 and 26 in Bloomington, Minnesota. Registration costs range from $100-$199, and the deadline to register is July 16. Visit DairyExperienceForum.com for more details.

