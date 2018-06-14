Napa Hills Turns Wine Into Water, Now Available Nationwide

Napa Hills says it is bringing the health benefits of red wine—without the alcohol—to consumers nationwide with its Vineyard Enriched Water.

Launched in Chicago in August 2017, Napa Hills a naturally flavored water containing the antioxidant benefits of red wine, without calories, sugar or alcohol. One bottle of Napa Hills delivers the same amount of heart-healthy antioxidants found in one glass of red wine, says the company.

“For me, hydration and proper nutrition are key to sustaining a healthy lifestyle and a busy schedule,” says Ellona Jarvis, Napa Hills founder and CEO. “Napa Hills makes it easy for health-conscious people to incorporate and enjoy the antioxidant benefits of red wine while hydrating anywhere, anytime.”

Jarvis spent four years working alongside bio-science, winemaking and beverage-production experts to develop VitaRes, the bioactive antioxidant blend in Napa Hills. In addition to red wine extracts and grape skin extracts, VitaRes contains resveratrol, a naturally-occurring antioxidant found in red wine. Independent studies report that resveratrol reduces inflammation, provides cardiovascular benefits and has anti-aging properties.

“Our customers appreciate the heart-healthy benefits in each bottle of Napa Hills,” says Jarvis. “They keep coming back for more because they love the great taste, which pairs nicely with their favorite foods.”

Currently available in Cherry Rosé and Peach Grigio flavors, Napa Hills contains purified, naturally flavored water with fruit notes inspired by wine regions and varietals. The ingredients are sustainably sourced from the Napa Valley region.

In addition to nationwide sales through Amazon, Napa Hills is available across Chicagoland at Mariano’s, a division of Kroger; Jewel Osco, a division of Albertsons; Sunset Foods; Binny’s Beverage Depot; Standard Market; and other retailers. It also now is available nationwide through Amazon.

One 12-bottle case of Napa Hills retails for $30.00 on Amazon. Single bottles sell for $2.99 at retail.

