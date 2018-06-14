Walmart’s Feeding America Campaign Secures Record 230 Million Meals

Walmart customers, Feeding America and local food banks across the nation helped secure a record 230 million meals for food insecure households as part of the company’s fifth annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Campaign, which took place throughout April.

“Because of the generous support of our suppliers, customers and associates, food banks will be able to do even more this year to help families who are struggling,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation and chief sustainability officer for Walmart.

“We are passionate about fighting hunger, and through this campaign, we have taken another significant step to breaking down the barriers that prevent families from enjoying ready access to healthier, nutritious food.”

Feeding America and Walmart have worked together for more than a decade and partnered on Fight Hunger. Spark Change. for five years. With the help of suppliers, Synchrony Bank, customers, and other partners, more than $23 million was raised to support Feeding America and the network of 200 member food banks it serves. The money is used by each local food bank to better serve the community and those who are food insecure, says Walmart. Over the last five years, the campaign has raised more than $74 million.

“Year after year, we are blown away by the tremendous efforts put forth by Walmart through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign, and this year exceeded our expectations,” said Matt Knott, Feeding America president. “Hunger touches every community in the U.S. We know what a tremendous impact these 230 million meals will make for food banks across the country and the families they serve. Thank you to Walmart, its customers, suppliers and Synchrony Bank for your support.”

During this year’s campaign, Walmart and Feeding America collaborated with Nextdoor, a private social media network active in 170,000 neighborhoods nationwide. Nextdoor invited community leaders, city officials, local chefs, food banks, journalists and area neighbors to come together around handcrafted tables made by Neighbor’s Table. The table remained as a community gift from Neighbor’s Table. Following the gatherings, members of each community were invited to learn more about ways they could help their local food bank.

“It has truly been inspiring to travel across the country with Walmart to raise awareness around the magnitude of America’s hunger crisis and the power of sparking change locally,” said Nextdoor Co-founder and CEO Nirav Tolia. “We at Nextdoor are committed to helping neighbors come together to build stronger communities and are grateful for the remarkable work that Walmart has done to help local food banks serve neighbors in need. We know that we likely won’t solve this problem today, or even this year, but, as we have witnessed over the last few weeks, bringing neighbors and influencers together in local communities can make a real difference.”

