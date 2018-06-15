IDDBA 18 Expo Draws More Than 10,000 Attendees

Nearly 900 exhibiting companies and more than 10,000 people attended the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s (IDDBA) annual show this year, held June 10-12 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, in New Orleans. The sold-out expo consisted of 2,089 booths and offered educational experiences ranging from actionable merchandising ideas and new products to presentations from influencers and experts.

“Our lineup included influencers, leaders and entrepreneurs who provided attendees with a powerful learning experience and offered them key business takeaways,” says IDDBA.

The speaker lineup consisted of Aaron Rodgers, Jim Donald, IDDBA Chairman of the Board Erik Waterkotte, Ginger Hardage, Daymond John, IDDBA President and CEO Mike Eardley, Jennifer Fleiss, Bill McDermott, Carey Lohrenz and Eddie Yoon.

See photos from the show here:

Highlights include awards, new products

At the show, Erik Waterkotte presented the 2018 Chairman’s Award to Bill Klump, chief marketing officer of Butterball, for the work and commitment he has put in to the industry. The Chairman’s Award recognizes a lifetime of service and contribution to the industry and honors those who have led with vision and dedication.

The new product showcase was a destination for attendees looking for unique and innovative trends all in one place, says IDDBA. Exhibitors had the opportunity to merchandise in this special display. With 1,378 products, attendees got an all-encompassing look at the newest products, packaging and services.

Another learning opportunity was the “expert neighborhood,” where attendees had one-on-one consultations with experts from various industries. Questions about leadership, business, regulations and marketing were answered through these appointments. Experts included CEOs, entrepreneurs, authors and specialists who have the experience and knowledge of navigating through business challenges.

“Show and sell” offered examples of how businesses can engage and appeal to customers through merchandising ideas, concepts and demonstrations. From donut samplings with unique toppings to pairing ideas and customized meal kit options, these concepts helped attendees experience out-of-the-box approaches and learn new ways they can engage shoppers. A taco bar, internationally inspired sandwiches, and a fully functioning restaurant were a few highlights from the merchandising idea haven.

New events targeted students, young professionals

New to the expo this year was the Fresh Careers Program. The program offered students that have interests in the food industry a chance to experience professional networking. With a career ambassador guiding them, the students explored the trade show floor, saw new product innovations, networked and learned.

Additionally, IDDBA also launched its new IDDBA Deli & Bakery Rising Stars Manager Certification and Entry-level Associate Certification programs. These new professional development programs assess and recognize a mastery of work knowledge and competencies needed to run a service deli or bakery department or to provide customer excellence as an entry-level team associate.

IDDBA 19 will take place in Orlando, Florida, June 2-4, 2019.

