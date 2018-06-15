Mars Wrigley Confectionery Names New Global President

Mars Inc. has named Andrew Clarke, currently chief marketing and customer officer, to the role of global president, Mars Wrigley Confectionery. Clarke will assume his new role in September.

As chief marketing and customer officer since 2015, Clarke has led Mars’ marketing and sales capabilities, including the development of an integrated strategy that leverages Mars’ brands while building strong relationships with its global customers, the company says. He joined Mars in the U.K. in 2000 as category leadership director for Mars Chocolate and since then has built leadership experience and responsibility through a range of general management roles spanning across the chocolate, petcare and food segments. He has led geographic operations at country level in the U.K. and Ireland and was regional president for petcare in Latin America from 2011 to 2014.

Clarke replaces Martin Radvan, who is retiring after a 32-year career with Mars that extended across multiple functions, business segments and countries. Radvan has led the integration of the Mars Chocolate and Wrigley segments into Mars Wrigley Confectionery, a manufacturer of chocolate, chewing gum, mints, and fruity confections.

“Andrew is the right person to lead Mars Wrigley Confectionery into its next chapter. His track record for driving ambitious change while delivering results is the fuel our business needs to thrive in an ever changing consumer and retail landscape,” said Grant F. Reid, CEO of Mars. “Andrew brings great global perspective, combined with a principled approach to leadership and passion for engaging and inspiring teams.”

Of his new role, Clarke said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead this iconic business with some of the world’s most loved brands and to drive growth with our talented associates, customers and partners.”

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Mars operates in more than 80 countries.

