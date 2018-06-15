Stater Bros. Promotes Negrette To VP Of Corporate Affairs

Stater Bros. Markets has promoted Nancy Negrette to VP of corporate affairs for Stater Bros. Markets, reporting directly to CEO Pete Van Helden.

Negrette began her career with Stater Bros. in 2012 as coordinator for Stater Bros. Charities, the company’s philanthropic arm. In 2013, she was promoted to Stater Bros. Charities manager, and in 2014 was promoted to executive director. Negrette currently serves as president and chairman for Stater Bros. Charities.

In addition to overseeing the company’s philanthropic arm, Negrette steadily progressed through a range of public relations roles for Stater Bros. Markets, excelling in the positions of director corporate events, director corporate affairs and senior director corporate affairs, her most recent position, the company says.

“Nancy is a well-respected and valuable member of our management team,” said Van Helden. “This promotion is a result of her leadership skills, strategic vision and the contributions that she has made towards the success of the company’s philanthropic arm and corporate image.”

Prior to Stater Bros., Negrette held various leadership positions with other companies, bringing more than 17 years of marketing, event design and coordination and management experience to the company.

Negrette holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a marketing concentration from California State University, San Bernardino. She also has taken courses in nonprofit management from the University of California, Riverside Extension Center. Additionally, Negrette is a member of the Business Alliance at California State University, San Bernardino and was recently named as an Executive of Influence by Hispanic Lifestyle Magazine.

