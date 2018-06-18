C&S Supports Feeding America Video Illuminating Child Hunger Problem

During the summer months when free or reduced-price meals at school are not an option, four out of five kids lose access to those meals. To inspire people to take action on behalf of these children who may not know where their next meal is coming from, C&S Wholesale Grocers is supporting a new campaign with Feeding America.

The campaign, “Summer Hunger Explained,” features a video that was produced by Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger relief organization. The video, developed for social media platforms, runs June 1 through early August, with a goal of reaching millions of potential supporters.

Gina Goff, C&S senior director of community involvement, said the statistics are staggering: one in six children in the U.S. face hunger.

The C&S and Feeding America campaign puts people in the “shoes of a child in need, helping them understand what it’s like to be hungry during the summer months when school is out,” Goff said. “It asks people to imagine what it would feel like to be a child who is struggling to find food to eat while their friends are going to the beach, swimming in their neighborhood pool, having slumber parties and other summer break activities.”

People will be encouraged to share the message with their network on social media to help end child hunger for kids everywhere; the video can be found at facebook.com/FeedingAmerica/posts/10156369386187731.

“Hunger in America is an issue that is hidden from most people, but it is a problem with a solution,” said Cathy Davis, Feeding America chief marketing and communications officer. “Our PSAs aim to raise awareness, build empathy, spark conversations and get people inspired and motivated to get involved. We all have a part to play in creating a hunger-free America.”

Goff said C&S has supported two additional public service announcements for Feeding America on television, radio, print and billboards.

She added that C&S supports initiatives to fight hunger and to promote the health and enrichment in communities where it has employees and facilities.

Based in Keene, New Hampshire, C&S is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and the industry leader in supply chain innovation. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 140,000-plus different products.

Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. The organization also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people it serves; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.