Kellogg’s Jurassic World Promo Boxes Come With A Screen, Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Date:
A Jurassic World promotional box of Frosted Flakes

Kellogg’s has released limited-edition Frosted Flakes and Keebler Fudge Stripes collector’s boxes that include exclusive, behind-the-scenes content of the making of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which debuts in theaters June 22.

These limited-edition boxes include more than five minutes of behind-the-scenes footage from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The content takes viewers on set with the stars and creators of the movie to see how the movie was brought to life. Starting June 18, Jurassic World fans can head to Amazon, where the boxes are available exclusively for $24.99 each, while supplies last.

This offer is one part of several promotions stemming from Kellogg’s partnership with Universal Pictures ahead of the movie’s debut. In addition to the Amazon-exclusive boxes, select Kellogg’s products have received a prehistoric “makeover” with limited-time promotional packaging. Through the purchase of these specially packaged products, consumers will receive free movie tickets and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-themed popsicle molds, available in select cereal packages. Additionally, select Kellogg’s and Keebler packages, available at retailers nationwide, will feature a unique Shazam code that unlocks interactive games and unique content.

 

