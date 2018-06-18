Michael Thomas Joins PFMA As Association Services Manager

Michael Thomas has joined the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) as association services manager, responsible for leading legislative and regulatory issues research, committee meeting schedules and conference and webinar agenda development. He also will serve as the industry’s liaison to communicate emergency planning issues and provide government and regulatory coverage for the newsletter and e-newsletters.

Thomas spent more than 13 years as a legislative staff member with both chambers of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, including positions as a Senate legislative director and executive director of the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee.

His previous experience includes literary researcher and mascot for a professional baseball team and two radio stations.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to the PFMA team,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of the association. “His experience working with the General Assembly will be valuable as he helps our members navigate legislative and regulatory issues and assists with planning relevant content for committee meetings.”

Originally from Luzerne County, Thomas earned his bachelor’s degree in English from King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Thomas serves on the Advocacy Committee of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and as the local membership officer for the central Pennsylvania chapter of American Mensa.

PFMA represents the interests of more than 700 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. Members operate more than 3,200 stores and employ more than 150,000 Pennsylvania residents.