Prime Now Delivery From Whole Foods Now Available In 14 Cities

Amazon and Whole Foods Market launched free, two-hour delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia and Richmond.

The service launched earlier this year. The addition of the East Coast cities brings the number of cities where delivery from Whole Foods Market is available to 14. There are plans for continued expansion across into more U.S. cities in 2018, according to Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market. Amazon is based in Seattle.

“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to free two-hour delivery through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the service to our customers in Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia and Richmond,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market EVP of operations.

Starting June 12, Prime members in those new cities became able to shop through Prime Now for items including fresh produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market.

Customers can start shopping from Whole Foods Market selection at primenow.com or by using the Prime Now app available on Android and iOS devices.

Minardi added, “Today’s (June 12) announcement is another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally sourced favorites.”

Prime members can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for free, two-hour delivery.

Select alcohol also is available for delivery to customers in Richmond. Prime members receive two-hour delivery for free and delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.

Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available daily from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Customers can logo onto primenow.com or download the Prime Now app to enter their zip code to see if they are in the delivery area.

