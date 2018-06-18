Secretary Of Agriculture Sonny Perdue To Keynote United Fresh 2018

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will open United Fresh‘s 2018 convention on Tuesday, June 26, in Chicago as keynote speaker. Perdue will address the key issues facing the produce industry, from immigration reform and the need for a legal workforce to NAFTA and the need to retain a fair international trade framework for agriculture.

“We’re honored that Secretary Perdue will join us in Chicago,” said United Fresh President and CEO Tom Stenzel. “He’s a proven leader for agriculture, helping the administration and Congress both to understand the importance of feeding the world—a task that requires a secure U.S. workforce and a global trade system that supports both producers and consumers.”

“The fruit and vegetable industry is highly dependent on our workforce in order to sustain and grow our industry to meet increasing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables,” says United Fresh. “Likewise, our ability to trade around the globe in an open and equal import/export environment allows our businesses to grow beyond our nation’s borders in order to better serve U.S. consumers.”

Secretary Perdue will speak at the keynote breakfast taking place from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the McCormick Place Convention Center. The event requires a United Fresh All Access Package. Attendees who already have registered for Trade Show Only passes, as well as exhibitors, can upgrade their registration by navigating through their existing registration confirmation. Registration is available here.

