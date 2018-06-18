Tripifoods Receives NYACS’ John MacDougall Leadership Award

Buffalo, New York-based wholesale distributor Tripifoods Inc. is the 2018 recipient of the New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) John MacDougall Leadership Award.

NYACS, in partnership with the John and Elaine MacDougall Foundation, created the award in 2017 to honor John MacDougall, the late NYACS co-founder and CEO of Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes.

It is presented annually to the person or company who best demonstrates the qualities that characterized John MacDougall’s career, such as success in the convenience store business, industry leadership, a commitment to relationship building and active involvement in NYACS.

The award was presented May 17 during the NYACS Chairman’s Banquet in Syracuse, the closing event of NYACS’ two-day trade show and convention. During the gathering, more than 300 people attended the six educational workshops offered on topics such as motivating different generations; attracting diesel drivers; motor fuel marketplace trends; customer loyalty programs; and food delivery. The latter session included actually placing an order via GrubHub for delivery to the classroom to evaluate delivery time, presentation and food quality.

At the retail board meeting, Dennis Kemmeter of Kwik Fill/Red Apple, was re-elected NYACS chair, and Case Marshall of Pit Stop Convenience was re-elected treasurer.

The NYACS Associate Board re-elected Marcia Russo of Acosta Sales & Marketing as chair. New vice chair is Aron Johnson of Anheuser-Busch; new secretary is Denny McMichael of Ultimate Sales & Service.

Also at the show, the New York Lottery presented Cliff’s Local Market of Marcy, New York, with its 2018 Convenience Chain of the Year Award.

The tentative date for the 2019 NYACS Trade Show is Thursday, May 16, in Syracuse.