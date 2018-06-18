Weis Markets ‘Paws For Pets’ Raises Record Amount For Animal Shelters

Weis Markets raised $385,000 for more than 150 local animal shelters and pet rescue organizations during its 10th annual “Paws for Pets” initiative. This marked a 21 percent increase compared to 2017.

During the four-week program, April 26-May 23, customers purchased vouchers for $1, $3 or $5, with all proceeds donated to pet shelters and rescue organizations that were selected at the local level.

Weis Markets customers also donated various pet-related products, including dog, cat, puppy and kitten food; cat litter; collars; harnesses and leashes; and related products.

Weis also partnered with local shelters to host nearly 30 pet adoption events and pet photo shoots at local stores.

“Our Paws for Pets program has had another record year thanks to the hard work of our store associates and the generosity of our customers,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets VP of advertising and marketing. “They’ve helped us generate record donations in 2018 and nearly $2 million in contributions and product donations since 2008. These donations will help more than 150 animal shelters and rescue organization throughout our market area.”

Weis Markets’ Newton, New Jersey, store once again was the leader, raising $11,868 for One Step Closer Animal Rescue in Andover, New Jersey. In second place, the Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, store raised $8,995 for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township. The company’s stores in the Poconos and northern New Jersey raised $80,881.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets operates 205 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.