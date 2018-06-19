Babybel Expands Snack Offering With ‘Babybel Cheese & Crackers’

Families are snacking now more than ever. The percentage of Americans who say they snack two to three times per day increased from 50 percent in 2015 to 55 percent in 2017, according to a report by Mintel. Babybel is targeting these all-day snackers with new Babybel Cheese & Crackers snack packs in three varieties: Original paired with crunchy mini butter crackers; White Cheddar paired with crunchy mini butter crackers; and Light paired with crunchy, mini, whole-grain wheat crackers.

Babybel Cheese & Crackers are a good source of protein and calcium, and the packs contain as few as 90 calories.

“As families continue to snack more frequently and in more on-the-go occasions, it was a natural evolution to pair our already delicious cheese with its other half—the cracker—in a package that’s convenient for families,” said Shannon Maher, brand director of Babybel.

Babybel Cheese & Crackers are available in 1-count and 3-count packs in the dairy aisle at all major retailers for an SRP of $1.29 and $3.49, respectively.

Babybel Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Fromageries Bel. A family-owned cheese maker headquartered in Paris, France, Fromageries Bel produces more than thirty local and international cheese brands that are sold in more than 120 countries around the globe. Its other USA brands include Boursin, The Laughing Cow and cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna, Merkts and Price*s labels.

