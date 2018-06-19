Hissho Sushi Responds To Growth In Sushi With New Branding, Products

Charlotte, North Carolina-based sushi franchise Hissho Sushi has been talking with consumers about their wants and making plans to ensure they’re able to get sushi and poke where they work, shop and play. In response to continued sushi growth and increasing customer demand, Hissho premiered its new “Join the Sushi Revolution” concept and branding at the 2018 International Dairy, Deli and Bakery Association (IDDBA) Trade Show in New Orleans. The company showcased its new look, packaging and products.

“Our retail customers and shoppers are telling us that sushi is part of their everyday lives; they want to be able to enjoy it on-the-go, at home or whenever they crave it,” said Dan Beem, Hissho Sushi CEO and a 20-plus year food and retail industry veteran. “We’re delighted to be introducing a number of new initiatives and menu items that will allow more people to enjoy premium quality sushi more often. We’ve spent the last several months developing new concepts that will not only kick-start a bold era for Hissho Sushi, it will change the way people think about and enjoy sushi.”

Beem joined Hissho in September 2017, most recently serving in leadership positions at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Cold Stone Creamery. During his time at Hissho, Beem has been working closely with the company’s national advisory board and franchisee community to bring the company’s vision of “convenient premium quality sushi” to life.

“Our people—both Hissho franchisees and team members—are at the core of everything we do, and their efforts are key to where we are going,” Beem said. “Premium quality sushi, made fresh all day by local Hissho chefs, is as accessible as your next visit to the grocery store, or one of the other 1,100 locations in universities, hospitals and airports. Our people make that experience happen.”

Beem has assembled a leadership team of food and retail industry veterans to work in partnership with the company’s 500 franchisees in 42 states to ensure retail partners across the U.S. can continue to fulfill the growing demand for prepared meals, and sushi in particular.

Keep reading: