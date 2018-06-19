Minnesota Grocers Association Scholarship Programs Award $70,000

The Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation (MGAF) awarded $25,000 in scholarships to Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) member companies’ employees or their dependents for the 2018-19 school year.

Using funds raised from an annual golf event and silent auction, the MGAF is able to award scholarships and community grants to support the educational growth of students with ties to Minnesota’s food industry. This year, MGAF received 355 applications from 71 companies and awarded 25 $1,000 scholarships.

Additionally, the foundation offered a Piggyback Scholarship Program to MGA members this year, allowing companies to “piggyback” on the MGAF application process in order to provide a scholarship program specifically for their employees and employees’ dependents. Ten member companies participated and awarded a combined $45,000 in scholarships.

The 2018 MGAF scholarship winners are: Natalie Blevins from Miner’s Inc.; Lydia Chapman from Jerry’s Enterprises Inc.; Tyler Christensen from Erdman’s County Market; Caroline Davidson from Crystal Farms; Hunter Fink from Faribault Foods Inc.; Maggie Gehling from Supervalu; Matthew Greenwaldt from Russ Davis Wholesale; Sara Heile from Supervalu; Chelsea Hofmann from Russ Davis Wholesale; Sydney Lendway from Cub Foods; Andrew Lonnes from Cub Foods; Anna McCosh from Almich’s Market; Sean McSherry from Lunds & Byerlys; Ashley Nelson from Chris’ Food Center; Gretchen Olson from Cub Foods; Bailey Opsal from Supervalu; Madison Pittorf from Lunds & Byerlys; Angelica Pollock-Shimer from Miner’s Inc.; Alison Przybilla from Pilgrim’s Pride; Kate Reckinger from Cub Foods; Emma Schifferle from Lunds & Byerlys; Aimee Smahel from Faribault Foods Inc.; Aeriana Softing from Old Dutch Foods Inc.; Julia Thelen from General Mills Inc.; and Ethan Walz from Miner’s Inc.

The 2018 piggyback scholarship winners are: From Chris’ Food Center: Madeleine Anderson and Samantha Nylen; from Cub Foods: Brogan Comstock, Jordan Flaherty, Ricardo Rodriguez, Gianna Rucki and Matthew Tomlinson; from Dean Foods: Kelly Buhl; from Jerry’s Enterprises Inc.: Winona Berg, Marissa Bishman, Natalie Bous, Abbigail Brown, Lydia Chapman, Kali Denis, Emily Dyrdahl, Kathryn Friesz, Kendra Held, Marco Hernandez, Jocelyn Hetland, Lilly Johnson, Jonathon Krueger, Samantha Krueger, Andrew Lonnes, Anthony Mazza, Gretchen Olson, Micah Pick, Alec Rudh, Anna Rummel, Travis Sinclair, Noah Spielman, Caleb Springfield, Jennifer Truong and Benjamin Weber; from KEMPS: Benjamin Almquist, Seth Pelkie and Francisco Pimentel; from Mackenthun’s Fine Foods: Maggie Hennen, Lacey Muhlenhardt, Austin Pinske, and Cole Sik; from Miner’s Inc.: Gracie Anderson, DyAnna Grondahl, Amanda Paulson, Timothy Rowe and Jacob Schmidt; from S & R Qusberg Inc.: Lauren Dockendorf; from Supervalu West Region Office: Elizabeth Heile, Michael Heile, Spencer McDaniel, Kalli Opsal and Alyson Zastrow; and from Teal’s Management: Tracy Eisenschenk, Brea Frederick, Helayna Kracht and Aerajean Moscho.

