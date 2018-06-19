Olé Mexican Foods Founders Inducted Into Tortilla Industry Hall Of Fame

Olé Mexican Foods founders and owners Veronica and Eduardo Moreno joined the Tortilla Industry Association’s (TIA) Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony at the 2018 TIA Annual Convention & Trade Expo, held in Desert Springs, California this month.

Members of the TIA Hall of Fame have “demonstrated a level of cooperation and leadership within the tortilla industry.” Honorees are recognized by their industry partners and often have grown large successful companies from humble origins and family collaboration. These companies also have made substantial contributions to the tortilla industry through their research and innovations—helping the industry as a whole grow and succeed, says TIA.

“We are very proud to have been recognized by the Tortilla Industry Association in this way,” said Veronica. “It is always exciting to be recognized by your peers for the hard work we do to grow and improve our industry. As we look over the names and companies that have received this honor in the past, we are reminded of how far Olé Mexican Foods has come in such a short time.”

Olé Mexican Foods, based in Norcross, Georgia, was started in 1988, when founder Veronica began making and selling tortillas to families in her Atlanta neighborhood. Now the company’s four brands— Olé, La Banderita, Xtreme Wellness, and Verolé—are nationally distributed.

