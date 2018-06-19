Supervalu Inc. has entered into a reseller agreement with Instacart, giving Supervalu a new professional services offering and expanding the company’s digital capabilities. The agreement allows Supervalu to offer online shopping and delivery services to the more than 3,000 independent retail stores it supplies, as well as to other retailers across the U.S. in the more than 240 metro areas where Instacart operates.

Instacart’s turn-key solution provides same-day grocery delivery or in-store pickup services to retailers through the use of personal shoppers who pick and deliver orders to consumers in as little as one hour.

“Consumers today want the ability to shop for food and groceries anytime and anywhere,” said Tom Kraus, VP of digital at Supervalu. “Instacart allows retailers to meet customers when and where they want to buy with delivery in as little as one hour.”

The e-commerce platform provided by Instacart requires limited capital investment and, when combined with Supervalu’s digital marketing services, will provide Supervalu retailers with the capabilities to service more customers, more often, without POS integrations or additional labor costs. The agreement offers significant benefits, says Supervalu, through contracted pricing, placement on Instacart.com, and marketing expertise and support for retailers offering e-commerce to consumers.

“Instacart’s success is driven by offering communities a same-day grocery delivery experience from the stores they love,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, chief business officer at Instacart. “We are proud to offer our services to Supervalu’s independent retail stores to give customers a convenient, time-saving option to get the products they have come to rely on from their beloved neighborhood brands.”

Supervalu’s e-commerce services are grocer-focused, comprehensive solutions that are designed to provide the tools retailers need to increase sales, improve profitability and implement a more efficient process. From consulting to websites, mobile apps and loyalty programs, Supervalu says its e-commerce solutions bring a fresh perspective providing retailers with tools and expertise to build digital marketing and e-commerce channels.

Headquartered in Minnesota, Supervalu has approximately 23,000 employees. It serves customers across the U.S. through a network of 3,437 stores composed of 3,323 wholesale primary stores operated by customers serviced by Supervalu’s food distribution business, as well as 114 traditional retail grocery stores operated under three retail banners.

