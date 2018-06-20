Former POM, Ready Pac Exec Now Leading Dole Fresh Vegetables

Dole Food Co. Inc. appointed Michael H. Solomon as the new president of Dole Fresh Vegetables effective June 18. As Dole Fresh Vegetables president, Solomon will have responsibility for all of the division’s operations across North America. He will report directly to Dole Food Co. President and CEO Johan Linden.

“With 30 years experience, including within the food and beverage industry, Solomon has a proven success record of taking high-performance brands to the next level, increasing performance and margins in sales, plant operations and profit growth,” says Dole.

Prior to joining Dole, Solomon served as CEO of Ready Pac Foods Inc. He also has served as president of POM Wonderful, among other roles.

“Michael has built an impressive track record of strategic, operational and commercial accomplishments,” said Linden. “He has considerable experience and knowledge of the fresh salad business segment. His wealth of experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to accelerate Dole’s growth and innovation in our vegetable and salad products. I am very excited about Michael’s addition to our team.”

Based in Westlake Village, California, Dole Food Co. is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables.

