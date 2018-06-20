Kroger-Exclusive Magazine Partners With Myxx On Shoppable Recipes

Live Naturally Magazine, a healthy living publication distributed exclusively through Kroger Co. stores, is partnering with Myxx, a provider of shoppable digital recipes. Live Naturally, available in 1,435 Kroger locations across 14 states, will be the first publisher to use Myxx’s portable technology to power its recipe content.

“Bringing together content and commerce is the future of shopping, and with our latest incarnation, the future is now,” said Myxx CEO Monica Wood. “Myxx’s partner solution enables content to be shoppable on any application. We are proud to partner with Live Naturally Magazine to enable Kroger shoppers with the ability to instantly purchase ingredients for recommended recipes, making the choice to eat healthy that much easier. Myxx takes the user experience on the Live Naturally website to the next level through the connection of Kroger stores.”

Myxx’s technology allows users to click on a digital Live Naturally recipe and create an instant shopping cart. In addition to offering shoppable recipes online, Live Naturally Magazine also will incorporate interactive elements into its print publication. Users will have a more engaging experience, and the ability to access a virtual grocery list, connecting print to digital, says Myxx. Live Naturally Magazine is available in 1,435 Kroger locations across 14 states.

“Shoppable recipes is the hot new trend and something we wanted to explore for our readers. Some companies loosely connect ingredients to products, however, for the consumer, making something shoppable isn’t enough,” said Brendan Harrington, president of Hungry Eye Media, which publishes Live Naturally. “The items shown need to be the right products for the recipe and need to support our mission. Myxx is the only technology that can make that happen today.”

“The goals of Myxx and Live Naturally Magazine are the same—to help consumers live healthier lifestyles, while highlighting and promoting our brand partners as well. Myxx made it extremely easy for us to implement and required minimal resources. By connecting Myxx technology to Live Naturally recipes, readers can instantly click on a recipe from the Live Naturally Magazine’s website, choose a Kroger brand store, and have ingredients instantly added into their cart.”

Myxx connects to Kroger stores including Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Kroger and Harris Teeter.

Other grocers and brands such as Kraft, Barilla, Perdue and McCormick also are using Myxx to expand their online presence.

“Myxx will rapidly expand to other sites and applications,” said Wood. “Implementation for our partners is so easy, we can activate your entire site to be shoppable with 95 percent accuracy in minutes. Our goal is make it easy for companies and consumers to access shoppable recipes, while strengthening the connection between publishers, brands, retailers, and above all, consumers. We are on the forefront of something revolutionary.”

Keep reading: