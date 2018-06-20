Nicaraguan Red Dragon Fruit Almost Ready For Summer Sales

Red dragon fruit, grown in Nicaragua, is two weeks away from its high-volume launch in July, and will be available through Frieda’s Specialty Produce through November.

“Our grower continues to focus on the best, most flavorful varieties of red dragon fruit, and we are expecting excellent volume this season,” said Allen DeMo, director of procurement and sourcing at Frieda’s. “The season is just starting, and we will have several large flushes of fruit late June through July, which will give retailers the opportunity to build large displays.”

This non-irradiated dragon fruit is grown in volcanic soil and is known for its sweet, flavorful, deep magenta flesh.

“We receive requests daily from shoppers asking for red-flesh dragon fruit because they have seen them on Instagram in smoothie bowls and beverages,” said Alex Jackson Berkley, assistant sales manager at Frieda’s. “We have developed new tools to help retailers build large displays that move volume. We also know that sampling will make a huge difference for red dragon fruit sales. Showcasing the bright color will create impulse sales.”

From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has been introducing new food experiences to the U.S. marketplace since 1962. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Caplan’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California.

