CVS Pharmacy Offers Rx, Front-Store Delivery From All Locations

Prescription delivery is now available from all 9,800 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, CVS Health has announced, claiming it is the first national retailer to offer pharmacy and front store delivery chainwide for a fee.

Customers can request prescription delivery via the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling their local store; 1- or 2-day delivery is available. The “front store” items available for delivery include cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, first aid, digestive health, vitamins, baby, personal and feminine care products, with new products being added frequently, the retailer says. The delivery service charge is $4.99.

“The national launch of our prescription delivery service, including the expansion of same-day delivery in five new markets, is delivering on our promise to make staying healthy simpler for every patient, regardless of where they live,” said Kevin Hourican, president of CVS Pharmacy, which is based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. “Through a fully customized digital experience, shoppers are now able to enjoy the convenience of CVS Pharmacy right at their doorstep. The rollout of delivery from nearly all of our 9,800 retail pharmacy locations nationwide represents another step forward for us in delivering innovative omni-channel solutions that help people on their path to better health.”

Same-day prescription delivery, which was introduced in New York City at the end of last year, has now expanded to Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. In these markets, customers who desire delivery have the additional option to choose same-day delivery for a one-time cost of $8.99. All orders placed by 4 p.m. local time are delivered within hours, by 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, orders received by 11 a.m. are delivered by 4 p.m.