Pa. Grocer Installing Solar Carports For Shopper Parking, Energy Savings

SunDirected, a solar installer located in State College, Pennsylvania, has been selected to complete the installation of a 581-kilowatt (kW) high efficiency solar power system at Burkholder’s Country Market in Spring Mills, Pennsylvania.

The grocer said the addition of solar panels has more than one benefit. One is a better experience for its customers, as the three solar carports will serve as covered parking for shoppers. Another is that the installation is projected to produce more than 700,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity for the grocery store in its first year of operation.

“Our desire to diversify and to cap a large cost for decades to come was one of the main factors that led us to consider solar energy,” said store owner Russ Burkholder. “We selected SunDirected because they were competitive and introduced us to SunPower, which offers the most reliable and highest efficiency solar panels in the industry. We were also comfortable with them because they are a local company with similar shared values.”

“It is an absolute pleasure to be involved with this project. It is rewarding to see Burkholder’s experience the financial savings and long-term benefits that a SunPower solar energy solution offers,” said Michael Shadow, CEO of SunDirected, which performs both residential and commercial solar installations.

Shadow added, “The well-known reliability of SunPower technology, coupled with Burkholder’s Country Market’s reputation for quality and customer service made this project a no-brainer. An added benefit is that Burkholder’s expects to save more than $1,400,000 in electricity costs over the next 25 years.”

The project, which received partial funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority, will break ground in August and be completed in November.

Burkholder’s Country Market has been serving the residents of Penns Valley for more than 30 years.