AGA, Fuudchain Partner To Bring Greater Transparency To Grassfed Meat

The American Grassfed Association (AGA) and Fuudchain LLC have entered into a strategic partnership to offer a distributed ledger technology solution across the domestic grassfed supply chain. AGA and Fuudchain say the partnertship will assist in aggregating domestic grassfed supply, implement product traceability, create efficiencies in the supply chain and drive pricing transparency for domestic grassfed products.

“The Fuudchain team was both inspired and shocked by AGA’s 10,000 Mile Meat Campaign that highlights the freshness, overwhelming logistics and distance traveled pertaining to the majority of grassfed beef sold in the USA, which is imported from far away countries,” said Christopher Marconi, co-founder of Fuudchain. “Equipping consumers with definitive traceability and provenance information provides the AGA’s member-producers with a material advantage to imported and factory beef products by certifying freshness, animal attributes and animal welfare. Demand for the AGA members’ domestic grassfed products will continue to increase as consumers will have valuable information readily available to them at the point of sale through Fuudchain’s technology.”

Fuudchain’s solution reduces production costs in the domestic grassfed protein industry while validating compliance with conditions necessary for AGA-certification of the product, says the company. The application of Fuudchain’s “Inherently Trustworthy” platform across the full lifecycle of the animal, and the production and distribution of food and dairy products optimizes the supply chain and pricing systems.

“Fuudchain creates industry transparency and collaboration among stakeholders, procuring a reliable supply for the growing demand of American consumers and a reliable, predictable business model for AGA-certified producers,” the company says.

AGA has offered a producer-driven, third-party grassfed meat and dairy certification program in the U.S. since 2009. AGA standards require that ruminant animals are fed a one-hundred-percent forage diet from weaning to slaughter, live their lives on pasture with no feedlot confinement, are not administered antibiotics or hormones and are born and raised on U.S. family farms. All certified producers undergo an inspection by an independent third-party at least every 15 months.

AGA also has standards for pastured pork.

