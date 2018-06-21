Vintage Grocers To Open Third Southern California Store This Fall

Vintage Grocers, a Southern California neighborhood market started in 2014 by owner Paige Laurie, will open its third location this September in Caruso’s forthcoming Palisades Village, just off of Sunset Boulevard.

Designed by Thread Collaborative, the new store will “embody the classic hometown vibe of a neighborhood market,” says Vintage Grocers. “Thread Collaborative’s design harmonizes with Vintage Grocer’s thoughtful approach to food and embraces three main themes: know your neighbor, simple comforts and SoCal coastal living. Guests can expect to feel at home in a store that is finished with natural design elements including Heath Ceramics, Fireclay Tile, and Plyboo panels, neutral colors from the surrounding landscape, and signage reminiscent of Main Street sensibility.”

Like its sister stores in Malibu and Westlake Village, Vintage Grocers in the Palisades will feature locally sourced products, including Santa Monica Seafood, Gjusta bread and Malibu Honey. The store also will offer to-go meals program, including a bakery, full-service deli, “hot bar” and salad bar, wood-fired pizzas, as well as juice and coffee bars. It also will launch a full-service concierge program, along with online ordering, home delivery and on-site events like cooking demonstrations and wine tastings.

Vintage Grocer’s first location opened in 2014 in Malibu’s Trancas Country Market. It expanded to The Promenade at Westlake with its second store in 2016. Branding itself as a “lifestyle market” Vintage Grocers says each of the products it sells undergoes a thorough review process before hitting the shelves. Store highlights include a bulk foods department, organic eggs and dairy, gourmet cheese, and seasonal produce sourced from local Southern Californian producers such as Lark Ellen Farm and Santa Monica Seafood Co.; as well as international producers like Danish Fontina and iStara P’tit Basque cheeses. The stores’ full-service delis offer all-natural and “never-ever” meat, seafood, and poultry, as well as sandwiches to go; “hot bars” with ready-to-go meals like soups, vegetables and pastas; and sushi bars with freshly prepared rolls, sashimi and poké. Additional grab-and- go stations include burritos, ice cream, pizza from a wood-fired oven and juice and coffee bars.

Keep reading: