Southeastern Grocers Partners With Tech Company To Launch Media Hub

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, and Quotient Technology are coming together to launch SEG Media Hub, a media platform designed to give shoppers more relevant digital ad messages and savings.

“SEG Media Hub, powered by Quotient, is the only place where a consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand can target SEG shoppers with relevant and effective digital advertising that ties back directly to sales,” the companies say. “For shoppers, that means better content to help them save money and find the things they want and need.”

Already, Quotient powers SEG’s digital savings program through its Quotient Retailer iQ platform, which connects to point-of-sale systems and uses a blend of proprietary purchase data and online behavior data to deliver relevant digital coupons to shoppers at the right place and right time, primarily via their smartphones.

With SEG Media Hub, brands can tailor their ad campaigns to target the right shopper across all of SEG’s digital properties, Quotient’s flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, and third-party properties across the web, including major digital publishers and social media channels. For CPGs, this is an opportunity to drive trials, increase repeat purchases, grow sales and measure impact.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Quotient,” said Mario Mijares, SVP of digital marketing and loyalty at Southeastern Grocers. “It’s a priority for us to improve our digital shopper engagement tools with SEG Media Hub at the center of it. Quotient powers many of our digital initiatives and is a key partner for our digital coupons. With the new SEG Media Hub, we’re taking our learnings about our shoppers and engaging them with relevant ad messages that drive them into stores.”

Three key components make up the new data-driven media platform:

Shopper Audience Targeting : using near real-time purchasing data.

Creative Digital Ad Units : delivering brand equity ads and experiences across all SEG digital channels (mobile, social and web), plus third-party properties, with a call-to-action integrated into the ad, such as a digital coupon or in-store special.

Media Measurement: using analytics to measure performance by linking ad views to a shopper’s purchase.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Southeastern Grocers to become its exclusive digital media partner,” said Jason Young, SVP and GM of media for Quotient. “We believe that SEG Media Hub is a large opportunity for CPGs to influence shoppers by giving them offers and content they want to see, and more effectively measure digital ad spend.”

Quotient’s media platform and technology will manage and optimize the entire system. This includes leveraging shopper data collected through its Retailer iQ platform, working with CPG brands or their agencies and SEG to design advertising and promotional campaigns, creating and executing the media, and measuring the impact on sales.

