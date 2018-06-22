For the second year in a row, Bell’s Two Hearted Ale was named number one in the annual Best Beers in America survey conducted by Zymurgy Magazine. Now running in its 16th year, the survey asks members of the American Homebrewers Association (AHA), which publishes Zymurgy, to choose up to five of their favorite commercial beers available for purchase in the U.S.

“As brewers, the members of American Homebrewers Association can discern the subtle differences between a good beer and an outstanding beer,” said Gary Glass, AHA director. “Zymurgy’s Best Beers in America survey showcases which commercial beers are truly the best of the best out there, and all the breweries who made the list should be proud.”

Despite the plethora of options available to beer lovers, the same two beers have been battling it out for first place for the past eight years. For the second straight year, Bell’s Two Hearted Ale bested Russian River’s Pliny the Elder, which had taken the top spot from 2009 to 2016.

“When I think about the elements that Bell’s shares with the passionate homebrewing community, the values that rise to the top include creativity, a meticulous attention to detail and the joy of sharing thoughtfully crafted beers with friends,” said John Mallett, director of operations, Bell’s. “To be recognized for excellence by people who truly understand all that goes into creating and delivering quality beers and experiences to our communities is a huge honor. These values are true drivers for us all.”

Top-Ranked Beers:

T indicates tie; *indicates small and independent craft brewer

1. Bell’s Two Hearted Ale*

2. Russian River Pliny the Elder*

3. The Alchemist Heady Topper*

4. Bell’s Hopslam*

T5. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale*

T5. Founders CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)

T5. Founders KBS (Kentucky Breakfast Stout)

8. Three Floyds Zombie Dust*

9. Founders Breakfast Stout

T10. WeldWerks Juicy Bits*

T10. Founders All Day IPA

Top-Ranked Breweries:

1. Bell’s Brewery Inc., Comstock, Michigan*

2. Founders Brewing Co., Grand Rapids, Michigan

3. Russian River Brewing Co., Santa Rosa, California*

4. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina*

5. Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Paso Robles, California*

T6. Deschutes Brewery, Bend, Oregon*

T6. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, Delaware*

8. Stone Brewing, Escondido, California*

9. The Alchemist, Stowe, Vermont*

10. Three Floyds Brewing Co., Munster, Indiana*

Top-Ranked Beer Portfolios:

1. Stone Brewing (33 beers)*

2. Firestone Walker Brewing Co. (29 beers)*

T3. New Belgium Brewing (24 beers)*

T3. Founders Brewing Co. (24 beers)

4. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (23 beers)*

T6. Avery Brewing Co. (22 beers)

T6. Hill Farmstead Brewery (22 beers)*

T7. Boulevard Brewing Co. (20 beers)*

T7. Trillium Brewing Co. (20 beers)*

T9. Bell’s Brewery (19 beers)*

T9. Deschutes Brewery (19 beers)*

T9. Odell Brewing (19 beers)*

T9. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (19 beers)*

T9. The Bruery (19 beers)*

T9. Three Floyds Brewing (19 beers)

The complete list of honorees is available here.

Keep reading: