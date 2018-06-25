Giant To Invest $22 Million In Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

Giant Food Stores on Monday announced plans to invest $22 million in Lancaster County, which includes funding for a new e-commerce hub at the company’s former North Reservoir Street location; the completion of remodels at four stores; lower prices across its stores; and the opening of a new Lititz fuel station.

Giant says its new e-commerce hub concept will drive the development of the North Reservoir Street property and will bring approximately 150 new jobs to the community. The hub will serve as a grocery delivery center and will be designed with a unique format that offers curbside pickup. The format also will feature a walkable pickup point to meet the growing local demand for online grocery. The 38,000-s.f. facility will enable Giant and its online grocery partner Peapod to serve up to 40 percent more shoppers, the company says.

This will be the fifth such facility Giant has opened in Pennsylvania with Peapod.

“We’re seeing double digit growth in online ordering and grocery delivery,” said Nicholas Bertram, Giant president. “We are rededicating ourselves to the Lancaster market, and we want this cutting-edge facility to be unique – something the Northeast neighborhood will be proud of while we meet this demand. We’re excited because the e-commerce hub will allow us to increase capacity quickly.

“We look at this e-commerce hub as an investment not just in property, but in the people of Lancaster who have waited too long to hear news from us about our future plans,” Bertram, Giant continued. “We have been listening closely to the community, and we would like to sincerely thank Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace for her counsel during the past several months as we developed these plans for more economic opportunity and growth within the city.”

“This is a huge step forward for the Northeast neighborhood and the city as a whole,” said Sorace. “I’m excited about the investment Giant is making in Lancaster and extremely happy that it will be bringing 150 jobs back to city residents. Throughout this process, the new Giant team’s sincerity and integrity has gone so far in rebuilding good will and trust.”

“Grocery shopping is changing and the pace is accelerating. As a customer-centric company, innovation is the cornerstone of our go-to business strategy,” said Bertram. “Our e-commerce hub will drive growth while helping our customers to shop how they want, when they want, and most importantly, where they want.”

New store features

The first phase of Giant’s investment is already complete. It included extensive remodels at 1605 Lititz Pike, 1360 Columbia Avenue and 550 Centerville Road, all in Lancaster, as well as 1008 Lititz Pike in Lititz.

The remodeled stores include new features that Giant says reflects it focus on “fresh, quality products sold at affordable prices, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop.”

Giant expanded its product selection in stores with more fresh produce, meat and seafood, including a new service meat and seafood destination case. The new service counter and display case features a greater selection of beef, chicken, pork, lamb, veal, shrimp, fish and other specialty items.

At the Columbia Avenue and Lititz locations, customers will find an expanded deli department with new hot foods and cheese offerings. The grocer now offers a wider variety of grab-and-go items and pre-sliced deli meats and cheeses, which are sliced fresh daily and available for customers to pick up without waiting in line.

At the 1605 Lititz Pike location, customers will find a new cheese shop, a Chef Prepared case with ready-to-eat meal solutions, an Asian hot bar and a produce juicing station.

All four stores also feature a new look in the health and beauty care departments, including more products highlighted by newly installed LED lighting.

Giant lowers prices

Giant says it has made saving easier for Lancaster customers with lower prices, especially on Giant brand products. The grocer has reduced prices on thousands of products in produce, meat, deli, grocery, dairy, frozen food, and health and beauty care that customers routinely purchase. Customers will find savings of up to 35 percent on staple items such as Giant brand pasta, ground beef, shredded cheese, waffles, canned beans, family cereals, aluminum foil, sandwich bags, organic yogurt and more, in addition to select national brand products too.

“We’re committed to bringing more value every day to our Lancaster customers so we zeroed in (on) our most popular products that families purchase every week,” continued Bertram. “We also encourage our customers to download the Giant app, which provides additional personalized savings and coupons.”

Ground breaks on new fuel station

Giant has broken ground on its new off-site fuel facility in Lititz, near its 1008 Lititz Pike store. The facility is on track to open in August, giving Lancaster County customers another location to save at the pump with Giant’s exclusive Gas Extra Rewards program.

In addition, to reduce its carbon footprint, the retailer recently launched a partnership with GreenPrint on a reduced emissions program at all its fuel stations. When Giant customers fill up, GreenPrint neutralizes up to 30 percent of their emissions by investing in certified carbon offset projects—such as creating local greenscapes or tree plantings.

“As Giant celebrates our 95th anniversary this year, we invite the Lancaster community to come out and experience the fresh, new changes we’ve made,” said Bertram.

Giant operates eight stores in Lancaster County, employing approximately 1,300 associates.

This latest investment in Lancaster is in addition to a $70 million investment Giant announced earlier this year to grow its store network across Pennsylvania by constructing six new stores, remodeling two locations and opening four new fuel stations over the next two years. As part of this growth strategy, Giant plans to enter the East Stroudsburg and Walnutport communities for the first time.

