Meijer’s Vail To Join AG New England As Merchandising, Procurement VP

Peter Vail, VP of produce, deli and bakery for Meijer and former Hannaford Bros. executive, will join AG New England’s (AGNE) management team on July 30 as VP of merchandising and procurement.

Vail brings with him more than 30 years of retail food experience, primarily with Hannaford.

During his early years at Hannaford, Vail became proficient in all aspects of the retail grocery business, says AGNE. He managed multiple stores in Southern Maine before moving into the corporate offices, where he held a number of merchandising positions including VP of deli/bakery/commercial bread/shelf management, director of meat & seafood and center store category manager.

“With his extensive retail merchandising background, he will add tremendous value in helping position AGNE’s fresh offerings as a competitive advantage and continue transitioning toward category management with our center store group,” said Mike Violette, president and CEO of AGNE. “We look forward to having Peter join us, and we would like to welcome him to the AGNE family.”

Vail has a bachelor of arts degree in marketing management from Bentley College and has served on the board of directors of Trademark Federal Credit Union and the board of directors of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.

AGNE is the largest retailer-owned, wholesale-grocery distribution center in New England and a full-service, single-source supplier from Maine to Maryland for natural, organic and specialty products. AGNE serves independent retail grocers of every store size and format, multi-store independent supermarket groups, community supermarkets, country stores and convenience retailers.

Keep reading: