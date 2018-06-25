RFG’s Fiesta Fruit Salad Capitalizes On Chili-Lime Flavor Trend

Renaissance Food Group (RFG), a fresh food company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Calavo Growers Inc., is looking to get in on the chili-lime flavor trend that is rising in popularity among the Millennial and Gen Z populations with its new Garden Highway Fiesta Fruit Salad, debuting at the United Fresh Trade Show this week.

The fruit salad is a blend of pineapple, cantaloupe, watermelon, mango chunks, jicama, cucumber sticks and orange slices, and includes lime juice and a house-made chili-flavored seasoning blend, packed in an easy-to-open pouch. The end-consumer will add lime juice and seasoning prior to consumption.

Packed in a square, Inline container with a tamper-evident tear-away strip, Garden Highway Fiesta Fruit Salad merchandises easily into produce displays, says RFG, and stands out on display shelves with a newly designed, clear label, which prominently displays the Garden Highway logo while also featuring the colorful fresh fruit and vegetables in its transparent container.

“As the Millennial generation and Gen Z are beginning to experience and influence new flavors and food trends, we saw an opportunity to create an extension to our lineup of fresh fruit products,” said James Naaman, SVP, national sales for RFG. “Garden Highway Fiesta Fruit Salad also allows us to utilize newly installed kitting equipment and pouch fillers for bagging spices and sauces, which will allow us to continue to innovate new and on-trend products.”

Garden Highway Fiesta Fruit Salad is being featured in the Calavo Growers/Renaissance Food Group booth #1221 at United Fresh, taking place June 25-27, and will be displayed in the Featured Product Showcase, located in the Grand Concourse, South Hall.

Keep reading: