SFA’s Incubator Alley Grows Into A Village At Summer Fancy Food Show

Ten years ago, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) recognized the emergence of food incubators and began working with them. This year, incubators at the 2018 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City will take on an expanded footprint in the “Incubator Village.”

Hosted by SFA, the Summer Fancy Food Show will take place from Saturday, June 30, through Monday, July 2, in New York City.

“Specialty foods are now a $140 billion industry,” said Phil Kafarakis, SFA president. “Small emerging brands—innovative and totally focused on what consumers want—are leading trends, but it can be difficult to succeed in the food industry. Food incubators give new and passionate entrepreneurs a solid chance to enter the marketplace by providing them with opportunities to test concepts and create successful product launches. SFA is thrilled to showcase these incubators and give show attendees a deeper understanding of how they help grow our industry.”

The new Incubator Village features 11 incubators from around the U.S., showcasing a total of 80 companies they have helped launch or grow.

The lineup of incubators includes Chobani Incubator Program, New York City; Commonwealth Kitchen, Boston; Cornell University, Ithaca, New York; The Hatchery, Chicago; Hope & Main, Providence, Rhode Island; HBK Incubates/Hot Bread Kitchen, New York City; La Cocina, San Francisco; Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge; Oregon State University Food Innovation Center, Portland; Rutgers Food Innovation Center, New Brunswick, New Jersey; South Fork Kitchens by Amagansett Food Institute, Long Island, New York.

Show to feature Greek pavilion

In other show news, Greece will be a partner country for this year’s event.

“We’re excited to have Greece as our partner country for the 2018 Summer Fancy Food Show,” said Kafarakis. “With the continued popularity of the Mediterranean diet and its health benefits, this is a great time to focus on Greek foods. The influence of Greek ingredients in the American diet and on American shelves is a great example of the expansion of specialty food in the U.S.”

The Greek Pavilion will include exhibitors representing the olive oil and olive industries and others showcasing a range of dairy, honey, marmalades, nuts and grains at their booths.

SFA Hall of Fame

In 2018, SFA Hall of Fame honorees will come from the organization’s diverse membership—buyers, importers and makers. According to association officials, the 11 individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame exemplify the innovation and business acumen vital to the growing specialty food industry.

“The mission of Specialty Food Association Hall of Fame is to honor individuals who have achieved innovative success while making a positive impact within the industry,” said Kafarakis. “This year’s honorees are specialty food pioneers who have been integral to industry growth and exemplify the vision of our association, ‘To Shape the Future of Food.’”

The 2018 inductees, nominated and selected by association members and a special Hall of Fame committee, include the following:

Fran Bigelow , Fran’s Chocolates

Annie Chun and Stephen Broad , Annie Chun’s/gimMe Snacks

Sue Conley and Peg Smith , Cowgirl Creamery

Craig and Cindy Makela , Santa Barbara Olive Co., California Coast Naturals, Oleavicin

Russell McCall , Gourmet Foods International

Sam Mogannam , Bi-Rite Family of Businesses

Doug Renfro , Renfro Foods Inc.

Nassem Ziyad, Ziyad Brothers Importing

These individuals will be honored on July as part of a special event, “SFA Recognition: Celebrating Our Legacy.”

The event also will include a celebration of the association’s Lifetime Achievement Award winners Chef Paul Prudhomme (posthumously) and distributor Seymour Binstein.

