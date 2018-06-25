VERC Named Best Convenience Store In Plymouth, Massachusetts

For the 11th consecutive year, the Plymouth Award Program has honored VERC Enterprises with its 2018 Best of Plymouth Award in the convenience stores category. VERC now qualifies for induction into the Plymouth, Massachusetts, Business Hall of Fame.

The Plymouth Award Program annually identifies companies that have achieved “exceptional marketing success in their local community and business categories.”

“These businesses are recognized for their proven ability to enhance the positive image of small business service to their customers and community and who have demonstrated the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value,” says the award program.

Award recipients are determined based on information gathered internally by the Plymouth Award Program and data provided by third parties.

“It is an honor to once again receive the Best of Plymouth Award in the convenience stores category,” said Jim Fitzgerald, VERC Enterprises president. “This distinction makes everyone in our fine professional family proud; our commitment to the communities we serve is steadfast.”

Based in Duxbury, Massachusetts, VERC Enterprises is an independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 50 years ago with a single car wash in Marshfield, in a business founded by Eugene Vercollone.

Two of Vercollone’s sons, Leo and Paul, are CEO and SVP, respectively. The company has more than 350 employees and places an emphasis on hiring those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In 2011, VERC Enterprises was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts and as a Leader in Diversity, and in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016 was selected by The Boston Globe as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts.

In 2017, VERC was named Employer of the Year by both the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind and The ARC of Greater Plymouth.

Keep reading: