Weis Markets Campaign Will Support Paralyzed Veterans Of America

Weis Markets last week kicked off a three-week campaign to support the Paralyzed Veterans of America and its “Mission: Able’s Heart for the Brave” campaign, which “encourages veterans and their families, corporate supporters and friends to help create an America where our most severely injured heroes have access to what they’ve earned and deserve: care, jobs and benefits.”

To support the initiative, Weis and its associates are encouraging customers to make small donations at store checkouts by rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3 or $5 vouchers through July 11. Weis also will make a corporate donation to the cause at the end of the campaign. Last year, Weis donated a total of $150,000 as a result of the campaign.

“We are proud to support an organization that provides such essential resources for our veterans,” said Ron Bonacci, VP of advertising and marketing for Weis Markets. “Many of our associates are proud veterans who served their country, including our late Chairman Robert F. Weis. We are thankful to them and to all who have served our great country. We also appreciate the strong support of our customers for our past programs on behalf of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.”

With more than 42,000 American veterans living with spinal cord-related paralysis, PVA’s mission is to create an America where the most severely injured veterans are provided the physical care needed to live a healthy life, receive the benefits they’ve earned through military service and obtain job training and opportunities for new and fulfilling careers.

Keep reading: