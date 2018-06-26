Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery To Chicago, Houston, Others

Amazon today launched grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market stores through Prime Now in Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and San Antonio. Prime members in those cities now can shop through Prime Now for items including fresh produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market. Select alcohol is also available for delivery to customers in Chicago, Houston, Minneapolis and San Antonio.

The service launched earlier this year with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018. “We’ve been delighted with the customer response to delivery in as little as an hour through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the service to our customers in Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and San Antonio,” said Christina Minardi, EVP of operations for Whole Foods. “Today’s announcement is another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally sourced favorites.”

Savings for Prime members at Whole Foods available nationwide June 27

Prime member savings will be available in all Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide beginning Wednesday, June 27. All Prime members shopping Whole Foods stores across the U.S. will receive 10 percent off hundreds of sale items and deep discounts on select popular products. Customers also receive these exclusive Prime member savings when they have their groceries delivered from Whole Foods Market stores via Prime Now.

“Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive—in fact, Prime members have adopted this benefit at one of the fastest rates we’ve seen,” said Cem Sibay, VP, Amazon Prime. “Since starting this rollout in mid-May, Prime members have already saved millions of dollars on everything from seasonal favorites to popular products.”

According to Amazon, Prime members have saved “millions of dollars” shopping exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market since the program first launched in Florida six weeks ago

“Since launching Prime savings at Whole Foods Market, we’ve seen excitement and momentum from both Prime members and our supplier partners,” said A.C. Gallo, president and COO at Whole Foods. “Our weekly Prime member deals are a hit, and we’re excited that Prime members across the U.S. will now be able to take advantage of these savings in our stores.”

To take advantage of the discounts, customers can download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with their Amazon account and then scan the app’s Prime code at checkout. Customers also can opt in to use their mobile phone number to save at checkout.

