H-E-B’s First Multi-Level Houston Store Opening June 27

H-E-B’s reinvestment in the Bellaire, Texas, community has gone vertical. H-E-B Bellaire Market, the retailer’s first Houston-area multi-level store, will open Wednesday, June 27, at 6 a.m. The store is located at 5106 Bissonnet Street—where one of the company’s original H-E-B Pantry stores once stood.

The brand new, 78,000-s.f. store more than doubles the size of the original location; features two levels of shopping options, expanded and covered parking in the first-floor garage; and is equipped with elevators and escalators to easily navigate between the store and garage.

“We have been a part of the Bellaire community for more than 24 years and are committed to our loyal customer following,” said Armando Perez, SVP, H-E-B Houston. “While the Bellaire store will offer an enhanced in-store experience with the highest standard of service and selection, we are also always looking for ways to be innovative and connect with our customers on a new level.”

H-E-B aims to offer an ‘artful experience’

H-E-B Bellaire Market will kick off the company’s arts initiative with a permanent interactive light installation called Blue by You, by Texas artist Ansen Seale.

“H-E-B has succeeded with innovative shopping and progressive in-store experiences for years, and we felt it was time to take it up a notch,” said Perez.

As shoppers move in the space, the piece—composed of acrylic, LED lights and aluminum—responds by changing color, leaving a trail behind the moving person.

“My intention is the viewer becomes the creator, riding a self-generated wave of color to and from an everyday experience,” said Seale.

Moving forward, H-E-B will commission an artist to create a custom, site-specific installation in all Houston multi-level stores, adding an engaging element to each neighborhood’s H-E-B.

Convenience is a priority

The new store will offer a number of shopping options, allowing customers to shop however they want, whether it’s an in-store experience, ordering online and picking up, or grabbing a meal on the go.

The Bellaire Market store will offer the full line of H-E-B Meal Simple heat-and-eat options. With more than 200 options that range from Chicken Tortilla Soup and Simple Garlic Pesto Atlantic Salmon with Asparagus, to Beef and Broccoli with Jasmine Rice Meal Kit, each dish can be ready in minutes.

H-E-B’s Curbside pickup program, is a Houston favorite and is designed to save customers time while offering all the products available in-store. Shoppers can create their grocery list, submit their order and pay at heb.com. H-E-B’s personal shoppers will hand pick all grocery selections and deliver them to the shoppers care at their scheduled pickup time. The store also will offer home delivery.

More specialty, wellness products

“We have updated and upgraded the store, but we are still committed to providing healthy food choices, specialty items tailored to Bellaire’s needs and the extraordinary customer service that you have come to expect,” said Hugh Sintic, H-E-B Bellaire Market GM.

In addition to its selection of Kosher items—from fresh meats to dry goods, as well as dairy and pareve breads—H-E-B Bellaire Market hopes to serve as a “quality living source that supports healthy eating on a budget.” The store will feature hundreds of H-E-B Organics options and its new H-E-B Select Ingredients, a line consisting of H-E-B brand products that excludes unwanted ingredients like high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors.

What else is new?

A larger store means a larger selection of items—about 40,000 products to be exact. Highlights of the new store will include:

H-E-B’s largest assortment of Texas-made products .

Prime Case Butcher Shop offering USDA Prime, natural, and organic meats, 21-day dry aged beef or the option for custom age, as well as many fully cooked and kosher selections.

Fully-stocked healthy living department with bulk foods including honey, nuts, grains, dried fruits, snack mixes, a wide variety of supplements and more.

A full-service pharmacy on the first floor with drive through access.

A full-service seafood department with fresh fish and seafood, fresh sushi and poke bowls handmade in-store daily by Sushiya.

More than 1,800 bottles of wine and 300 beers with an emphasis on Texas craft and hyper local craft. The store will offer wine sampling and four beer kegs on tap so shoppers can try before they buy. Additionally, a dedicated wine manager will be on duty helping consumers pair their beverages.

A full-service scratch bakery and tortillería , highlighting the store’s selection of organic and artisan breads baked daily, fresh tortillas, desserts, pastries and custom cakes.

H-E-B floral with delivery options.

Cooking Connection and the Showtime Kitchen featuring live demonstrations and daily samplings using recipes that can be replicated at home.

Made in-store “palate quenchers,” including fresh-squeezed juices and freshly made guacamole.

Spirit of giving

“H-E-B is passionately committed to its customers beyond the four walls of its stores, weaving an undeniable Spirit of Giving into its business philosophy,” the company says.

In this spirit, H-E-B will make two community donations totaling $10,000 in honor of the store’s grand opening. The Hana and Arthur Ginzbarg Nature Discovery Center, which was established to ignite life-long curiosity, understanding and respect for nature through education, will receive $5,000. A second gift of $5,000 will go to Undies for Everyone. Undies for Everyone enhances the self-esteem, dignity, hygiene and success of disadvantaged students by providing them underwear throughout Houston and beyond.

Coming soon

Following the grand opening, H-E-B will introduce The Roastery, a Four J Foods coffee shop and eatery located on the second floor of the property with a separate entrance for easy access. The eatery will feature indoor and outdoor seating.

