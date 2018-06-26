Keurig Dr Pepper Reveals Its Post-Merger Leadership Team

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and Keurig Green Mountain Inc. have named the leadership team for the new Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), effective upon the close of the companies’ merger, expected July 9.

“Our new leadership team represents the very best talent across both great companies,” said Bob Gamgort, future CEO of KDP. “With proven track records of delivering strong results, I am pleased to have these experienced executives join me in creating a new challenger in the beverage industry. Our combined selling and distribution capabilities, along with our portfolio of hot and cold beverages, will enable us to reach consumers anytime and anywhere they shop for a beverage.”

Upon the successful close of the merger, the following executives will comprise the KDP executive leadership team:

Jim Baldwin has been named chief legal officer and general counsel. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 1997 as assistant general counsel and was most recently EVP and general counsel.

Rodger Collins will serve as president direct store delivery, with responsibility for all company-owned DSD operations. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 2006 through its acquisition of Dr Pepper/Seven-Up Bottling Group. Collins has been with the Bottling Group and its predecessor companies since 1978 and was most recently president of packaged beverages.

Fernando Cortes has been appointed chief supply chain officer. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 2003 and was most recently EVP of supply chain.

Ozan Dokmecioglu will be CFO. He joined Keurig in May 2016 as CFO.

Lain Hancock will serve as chief strategy and emerging brands officer. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 2007 and held executive leadership positions in supply chain and human resources, including most recently as CEO of Bai Brands.

Derek Hopkins has been named chief commercial officer, with responsibility for customer management across all channels and brands, e-commerce, partner and private label relationships and all commercial support functions. He joined Keurig in June 2015 and was most recently chief integration officer leading the KDP merger and, prior to that, was president of the Keurig US business.

Rich Jones has been appointed chief integration and supply chain transformation officer. He joined Keurig in 2017 as chief supply chain officer.

Andrew Loucks will serve as president Keurig appliances. He joined Keurig in September 2017 as SVP beverage brands and was most recently interim president of the Keurig US commercial business.

Meg Newman will be chief human resources officer. She joined Keurig in March 2017 as chief human resources officer.

Maria Sceppaguercio has been named chief corporate affairs officer. She joined Keurig in March 2018 as SVP of investor relations.

Andrew Springate will serve as chief marketing officer. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 2000 and was most recently SVP marketing for Dr Pepper and sponsorships marketing.

David Thomas has been appointed chief research and development officer. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 2006 and was most recently EVP research and development.

Jim Trebilcock will be chief franchise and international officer, with responsibility for franchise bottler relationships and all international businesses. He joined Dr Pepper Snapple in 1987 and was most recently EVP and chief commercial officer.

The companies also announced the departures of a number of executives in conjunction with the close of the merger, in some cases after a transition period in which they will support the new organization start up. They are: Mark Choe, chief product officer, Keurig; Mike Degnan, chief legal officer and corporate general counsel, Keurig; Marty Ellen, EVP and CFO, DPS; Jim Johnston, president of beverage concentrates and Latin America beverages, DPS; Derry Hobson, EVP – transition team, DPS; and Scott Moffitt, chief brand and beverage officer, Keurig.

“These talented and dedicated executives have made significant contributions to both companies, and I sincerely thank them for their leadership, particularly during the merger process,” said Gamgort.

Keep reading: