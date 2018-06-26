Red Diamond Brings Its Cold Brew Coffee To Retail

Red Diamond Coffee and Tea is entering the bottled cold brew market with the debut of its single-serve, ready-to-drink Fitz Cold Brew Coffee, first launched in foodservice last summer.

In a blind consumer taste test among 18-34-year-olds, participants ranked Fitz Cold Brew Coffee as a leader in taste and aroma categories. Fitz Cold Brew Coffee was given qualities such as “never bitter” and “perfect balance of sweetness”.

“Red Diamond’s obsession to detail is what sets our beverages apart from the rest. Our commitment is to bring our consumer a fresh and pure refreshment made with the highest quality and best-tasting authentic products available in the marketplace,” said Bill Bowron, chairman, president and CEO of Red Diamond. “Retailers can continue to expect perfection from Red Diamond with our new cold brew coffee line.”

The Fitz Cold Brew Coffee line comes in three 12-oz. flavors: Black, Dark Chocolate and Slightly Sweet. The Black is an unsweetened, zero-calorie, tailor-roasted blend, custom-brewed especially for Fitz. The natural Dark Chocolate flavor is dairy free and has 70 calories. The Slightly Sweet contains cane sugar and has 50 calories.

Each Fitz Cold Brew Coffee contains approximately 250 mg of natural caffeine, equivalent to three 8-oz. cups of fresh brewed coffee. The drinks are made without the use of artificial ingredients and must be refrigerated at all times.

