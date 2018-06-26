Smucker Co. Partners With Rev1 To Support Food Tech Startups

The J. M. Smucker Co. wants to tap into emerging technologies and startups transforming the food industry, and it’s partnering with Columbus, Ohio-based Rev1 Ventures, an investor startup studio, to help it do that.

Rev1 Ventures aligns innovators and founders with corporate and research partners to access customers and markets. The company will identify and connect Smucker with promising new technologies and startups in the food industry across several focus areas, including ingredient and process technology, snacking, commodity and supply chain.

“The partnership with Rev1 Ventures is a strategic decision to align more closely with the best and brightest innovators and technologies who are helping industries like ours think outside of the box,” said Tina Floyd, SVP and GM of consumer foods at Smucker. “By tapping into Rev1’s extensive network of entrepreneurs, we can gain access to and more easily adopt technologies for our operations and products, while also driving startup success in our backyard.”

“Smucker is a visionary in the industry and a leader in Ohio and North America, and we recognize the power of their engagement to attract the best and brightest entrepreneurs,” said Tom Walker, CEO of Rev1 Ventures. “Rev1 is committed to working with corporate partners that understand the importance of propelling innovation and doing business with the entrepreneurs creating them. This is a ground-breaking effort to continue Ohio’s momentum for driving innovation and furthering startup success.”

