Sweet Earth Foods Launches Vegetarian Frozen Pizza Line Nationwide

Sweet Earth Foods is rolling out a new line of frozen pizzas, marking the vegetarian food company’s first foray into the pizza game. The line features four flavors made with organic ingredients: Veggie Lover’s, Truffle Lover’s, Protein Lover’s and Herb Lover’s.

“The pizzas deliver on both taste and nutrition, with unique crusts blended with ancient grains, carrot and rosemary, bold sauces, and fresh toppings—including the first frozen pizza topped with Brussels sprouts,” the company says, noting that the pizzas are high in fiber thanks to ingredients like quinoa, flax seed and chia seed.

The Veggie Lover’s pizza is vegan, featuring a cornmeal, carrot and chia crust. Protein Lover’s contains 16 grams of protein per serving and is topped with smoked mozzarella, zesty marinara sauce and Planet Pepperoni—Sweet Earth Foods’ plant-based version of the classic meat. The mushroom-loaded Truffle Lover’s comes with caramelized onions, truffle oil and Gruyère cheese. The Herb Lover’s boasts five cheeses, along with a lemony herb pesto sauce and a rosemary crust.

“We believe food should be delicious, but it should also make you feel good past the moment you’re eating it,” said Kelly Swette, Sweet Earth CEO. “Our new pizzas are chock full of fresh ingredients that provide exceptional taste and nutrition, with the convenience that comes in the freezer aisle. We’re making healthy and sustainable food accessible to everyone, just like it should be.”

A mission-driven company, Sweet Earth Foods says its focus is on both the planet and the people it serves. Each of its products are made with vegetarian protein sources, and the company also sources local, organic ingredients whenever possible from farms near its production facility on California’s Central Coast.

“Plant-based eating is good for the planet and good for you,” said Brian Swette, Sweet Earth president. “Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, beginning with the ingredients we use. Our customers are looking to add more vegetables and plant-based protein to their diet, and we are continuing to serve and empower them with our new line of frozen pizzas.”

Founded in 2012 by the Swettes, Sweet Earth Foods’ burritos, breakfast sandwiches, burgers and more are sold in more than 12,000 retailers nationwide. The new pizza line will be available at retailers including Target, Kroger, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Publix, Raley’s and Walmart at an SRP of $6.99-$7.99.

