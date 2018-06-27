Caulipower Launches Frozen Paleo Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Gluten-free frozen pizza brand Caulipower is rolling out a ready-to-use Frozen Paleo Cauliflower Pizza Crust—the first of its kind, according to the company.

The new crust will join Caulipower’s family of better-for-you pizzas and pizza crusts, alongside Margherita, Three Cheese, Veggie, All Natural Uncured Pepperoni and Original Plain Crust. The completely grain-free offering will be available on Amazon.com, with additional national retailers coming soon.

Like all Caulipower products, the Paleo Cauliflower Pizza Crust is naturally gluten-free and highlights cauliflower as the first ingredient. The new offering contains 14g of net carbs per serving, is an excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of calcium and magnesium.

“This paleo crust makes a flavorful, nutritious base for anyone looking for a healthier, lower carb pizza option—not just strict Paleo dieters,” says the company. “It is made with non-GMO ingredients, without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and is grain-free, wheat-free and dairy-free.”

“We have been blessed with amazing feedback from people ever since we sold our first pizza just over a year ago,” said Gail Becker, Caulipower founder and CEO. “Caulipower was actually created by listening to what people wanted, and, today, we’re thrilled to answer another call with our frozen Paleo cauliflower crust, making healthier eating easier and more accessible for all.”

