Points of Light, an organization dedicated to volunteer service, released its Civic 50 list—highlighting companies that are examples of good corporate citizenship—this month at its Points of Light Conference on Volunteering and Service in Atlanta, Georgia. Food Lion was the sole retailer on the list for the second consecutive year.

“Food Lion is honored to be recognized once again as part of the Civic 50,” said Emma Inman, director of external communications and community relations at Food Lion. “We believe that no one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries. We are passionate about eliminating these tough choices through our hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds. We’re also passionate about nourishing and feeding families through healthy, fresh, low-price groceries while working to shorten the lines at local food banks.”

Food Lion launched Food Lion Feeds, its hunger relief platform, in 2014 with a commitment to donate 500 million meals by 2020. To date, the company has contributed more than 390 million meals toward this goal.

“The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America’s leading brands,” said Natalye Paquin, Points of Light’s president and CEO. “Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society’s growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work.”

The Civic 50 winners are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more. They are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program: investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

Keep reading: