Gotham Greens, an urban greenhouse developer and grower of locally and sustainably grown produce based in Brooklyn, New York, recently received $29 million in equity funding. Since its launch in 2011, Gotham Greens has grown from a single urban rooftop greenhouse in Brooklyn to a multi-state indoor farming company and one of the largest hydroponic leafy greens producers in North America.

“This funding enables us to continue on our path of rapid growth that is providing consumers with fresher, better-tasting, locally grown produce while transforming urban real estate and promoting sustainable agriculture,” said Viraj Piri, Gotham Greens co-founder and CEO. “We’re inspired every day by the dedication and talent of our team to grow and purvey exceptionally high-quality, nutritious produce while contributing to the better food movement.”

Gotham Greens grows fresh produce in climate-controlled urban greenhouses in close proximity to retailers and foodservice providers. This ensures year-round supply chain reliability, transparency and traceability. The company owns and operates four production-scale facilities in New York City and Chicago totaling 170,000 s.f. and has another 500,000-s.f. under development in five states. The company announced plans for new greenhouses in Chicago and Baltimore earlier this year.

The new funding will help finance Gotham Greens’ expansion, widen its distribution, grow its team, and enhance research and development in controlled environment food production techniques, data science and machine learning, the company says.

“The oversubscribed financing is strong validation of our proven farm unit economics, efficient utilization of capital, growth rate and best-in-class brand,” said Eric Haley, co-founder and CFO. “We are excited to welcome Creadev (private equity investment firm) to the Gotham Greens family and for this next phase of growth to bring local produce nationwide.”

Gotham Greens’ greenhouses are powered by 100 percent renewable electricity and yield up to 30 times more crop per acre than conventional agriculture while using 90 percent less water and eliminating agricultural runoff and the use of harmful chemicals.

Gotham Greens provides its retail, restaurant and foodservice customers with a local, reliable, year-round supply of salad greens, herbs and fresh food products. The company employs more than 150 full time team members.

