Hain Celestial Reveals Succession Plan For Founder, CEO

Organic and natural products company Hain Celestial Group Inc., headquartered in Lake Success, New York, has released its CEO succession plan. Following the appointment of a new CEO, Irwin Simon, Hain’s founder and president and CEO, will become non-executive chairman of the board, working closely with the incoming CEO during a transition period.

“When I founded the company 25 years ago, one of my goals was to educate and change the way the world eats and lives through a relentless focus on providing organic, natural and better-for-you products to consumers,” said Simon. “I am incredibly proud of the company we have built. It has been a privilege to lead our dedicated team and drive our mission forward.

“Hain Celestial has been a visionary in the organic and natural products industry, and we are still leading the way,” Simon continued. “This is an exciting time of business transformation for us as we build upon our considerable achievements and advance our strategic growth and cost savings objectives via Project Terra to create shareholder value. I firmly believe that some of our greatest opportunities lie ahead, and I am confident now is the right time for our next generation of leadership. I look forward to working with the board of directors in its search for the next chief executive officer as we seek to capitalize on our enviable position as a leader in organic, natural and better-for-you products.”

Andrew Heyer, Hain Celestial’s lead director, said, “Irwin is an incredible entrepreneur and pioneer in the organic and natural foods industry, where he started with a vision and built it into a $3 billion company. On behalf of the board of directors and the entire Hain Celestial team, I want to thank Irwin for his vision, leadership, commitment and tremendous contributions over his distinguished 25-year career since founding Hain Celestial.

“The board of directors is committed to conducting a thorough and comprehensive search to identify the best person to serve as the company’s next president and chief executive officer,” Heyer added. “In addition, the working group previously established by our board of directors to consider strategic alternatives for the company continues to aggressively evaluate its portfolio of businesses, brands and operating strategy to further enhance shareholder value.”

Keep reading: