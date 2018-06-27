Kemeny Joins PFMA As Communications Director

Matt Kemeny has joined the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) as director of communications and media relations. Kemeny will oversee content creation and public relations for the statewide trade organization.

Kemeny has more than 15 years of experience in communications and media relations, most recently serving as director of public affairs for the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges. His experience also includes communications leadership roles at the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Capital BlueCross and Susquehanna Bank.

“We’re delighted to welcome Matt to PFMA,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO. “He brings a wealth of experience in communications, media relations and storytelling to our organization.”

Prior to working in public relations, Kemeny was a reporter for The Patriot-News in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and The Times-Tribune in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

A resident of Swatara Township, Dauphin County, Kemeny earned his master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois-Springfield and his bachelor’s degree in communications from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania.

He is a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA)–Central PA chapter and the Pennsylvania Government Relations Association.

The PFMA is a statewide trade association which advocates the views of nearly 800 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. PFMA members operate more than 3,200 stores and employ more than 150,000 Pennsylvania residents.

