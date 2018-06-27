Kroger Completes Merger With Home Chef Meal Kit Company

The Kroger Co. and private meal kit company Home Chef have finalized a merger that Kroger says will significantly accelerate the availability of meal kits and position the combined company to “lead the way in revolutionizing how families shop for, prep and cook their meals.”

“We’re excited to welcome Home Chef to The Kroger Family of Companies,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “The merging of our two innovative, data-driven and customer-focused cultures will allow us to accelerate our reach across America, serving food inspiration and uplift.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the Kroger family and for what this will mean for millions of customers,” said Pat Vihtelic, Home Chef’s founder and CEO. “We look forward to bringing Home Chef’s simple, convenient and enjoyable meal solutions to Kroger locations.”

The initial transaction price is $200 million, and future earnout payments of up to $500 million over five years are contingent on achieving certain milestones, including significant growth of in-store and online meal kit sales. The merger comes on the heels of Home Chef’s 150 percent growth in 2017, $250 million in revenue, and two profitable quarters.

Kroger will make Home Chef meal kits available to customers, both in stores and online.

